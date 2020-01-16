Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,932 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,392. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

