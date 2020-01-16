Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,252 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.55.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.09. 1,018,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,843. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $136.65 and a 52-week high of $304.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

