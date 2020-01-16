Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,360. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.