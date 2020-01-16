Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

HCA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.56. 559,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

