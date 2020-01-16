Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.16. 574,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $270.63 and a 52 week high of $421.48. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

