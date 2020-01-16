Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 274,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,863. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.