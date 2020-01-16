Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,284 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $62.61. 2,753,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

