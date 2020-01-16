Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 7.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

