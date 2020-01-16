Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Regions Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 12,845,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,901 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
