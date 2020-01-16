Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 12,845,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,901 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

