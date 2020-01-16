Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Trading Down 6.5%

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), approximately 563,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $451,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41.

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider James Parsons bought 727,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,818.19 ($28,700.59).

Regency Mines Company Profile

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

