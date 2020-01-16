Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,705 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of LLY opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $141.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

