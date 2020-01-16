Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

