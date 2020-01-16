Red Spruce Capital LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $264.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.51 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

