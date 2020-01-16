Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.