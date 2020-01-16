Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $1.15 Million in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $222.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

