Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Tenable by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,554,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 579,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $15,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 477,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $12,987,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. Insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

