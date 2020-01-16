Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 796 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 67,829.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Illumina by 16.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $504,766,000 after purchasing an additional 188,763 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $320.39 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

