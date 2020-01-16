Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $262.19 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.84 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

