Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. FLIR Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 804,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

