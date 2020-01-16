RED Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. RED has a market cap of $255,537.00 and $44,518.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00650636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000213 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

