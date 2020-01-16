Reconstruction Capital II (LON:RC2) Trading Down 37.7%

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (LON:RC2) shares dropped 37.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), approximately 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

About Reconstruction Capital II (LON:RC2)

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (The Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is the provision of capital growth. The Fund, through its private equity program, invests in private companies operating in Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and neighboring countries. The Fund’s investment programs include private equity program and trading program.

