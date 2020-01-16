Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).
Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,163 ($81.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,091.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,169.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
