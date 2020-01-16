Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,163 ($81.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,091.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,169.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

