Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delek US (DK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Around 70% of Delek US Holding’s refining capacity is leveraged to the Permian pricing – more than most independent refiners. But with the Permian crude transportation bottleneck easing considerably, the company’s feedstock discounts have gone down, erasing that comparative advantage. Over the past few quarters, Delek has been bearing the brunt of lower merchandise sales and margins, which are affecting the firm's profits in the retail segment. As it is, Delek US Holdings' small size prevents it from taking advantage of economies of scale and better infrastructure networks of the larger peers, while lower throughputs due to planned refinery maintenance might clip Delek's profits and cut into overall gains. Considering these headwinds, Delek US Holding is likely to perform below the industry.”

1/14/2020 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/6/2020 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2019 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Delek US stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 218,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,477. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Delek US Holdings Inc alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.