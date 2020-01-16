Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudera (CLDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR):

1/8/2020 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

1/3/2020 – Cloudera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

1/1/2020 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

12/16/2019 – Cloudera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

12/10/2019 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

12/9/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Cloudera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/9/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2019 – Cloudera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $8.50 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Cloudera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Cloudera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Cloudera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 146,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,658. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

