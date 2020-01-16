Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,857. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

