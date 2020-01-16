Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76, 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 133.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

