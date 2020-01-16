Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,906. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

