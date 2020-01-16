Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns “Negative” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their negative rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. TD Securities downgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Range Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $4.47 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,144,000 after purchasing an additional 324,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,529,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 607,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

