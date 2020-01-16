Randall & Quilter Investment’s (RQIH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.50 ($2.33). The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.19. The firm has a market cap of $347.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54.
Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile
