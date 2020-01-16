Randall & Quilter Investment’s (RQIH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.50 ($2.33). The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.19. The firm has a market cap of $347.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

