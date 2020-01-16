Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RLGT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 10,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,500. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

