QYNO (QNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. QYNO has a market cap of $342.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

