QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QNST. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

QNST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 389,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $743.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.