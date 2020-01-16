Qudian (NYSE:QD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 7833536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

QD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura dropped their price target on Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qudian by 609.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,822 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 1,111.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after buying an additional 5,481,320 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,865,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

