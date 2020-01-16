Quasarcoin Price Down 9.9% This Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $492,013.00 and $1,994.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051121 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,373,797 coins and its circulating supply is 168,373,797 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

