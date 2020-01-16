Qtum (QTUM) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $185.75 million and $338.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00022088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex, Bleutrade and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,064,976 coins and its circulating supply is 96,314,956 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Coinsuper, BitForex, Kucoin, Livecoin, Liquid, DigiFinex, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinone, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, ABCC, Iquant, Allcoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Coinnest, HBUS, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Coindeal, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ovis, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Bitbns, Upbit, Crex24, LBank, Bithumb, BigONE, Exrates, GOPAX, Bibox, Bitfinex, Coinrail, EXX, Liqui, BCEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

