QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $57,866.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.03640067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00196470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

