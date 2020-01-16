Qitmeer (HLC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $9,292.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.03660797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00128742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.