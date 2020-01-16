qiibee Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One qiibee token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market capitalization of $462,863.00 and $2.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.03660797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00128742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,481,376 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

