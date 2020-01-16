Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

