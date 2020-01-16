Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.03.

LULU stock opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.65. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

