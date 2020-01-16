Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.54

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and traded as low as $16.03. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.77 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

