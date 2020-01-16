Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Shares Up 6.2%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.72, 431,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 388,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pyxus International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxus International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.