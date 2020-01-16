PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 151069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 million during the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

