Puzo Michael J Sells 560 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 2.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

MMM opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

