Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport’s (PMMAF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $86.60 on Thursday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

