Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Update

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.32. 2,022,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $18,733,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

