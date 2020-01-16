PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), approximately 86,805 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 285,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.19).

The firm has a market cap of $450.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.72.

In other PRS Reit news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,181.27). Also, insider Jim Prower purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,335.17).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

