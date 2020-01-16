Proton Token Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $331,551.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BitForex, CoinTiger and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,251,874,060 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin, BCEX, LBank, CoinTiger and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

