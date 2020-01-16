Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Prosus N.V. (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.39, 4,554 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prosus from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Prosus alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.