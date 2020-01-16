Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 1,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $269,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1,005.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

